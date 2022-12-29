Guru Gobind shows us the way

December 29, 2022 06:04 am | Updated 06:04 am IST

Saints and savants, born in modern era show us the way to God and godliness in Kali Yuga. One such was Guru Gobind Singh, who was only nine when his father, the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred. He stoically took up the leadership of the Sikhs, at a trying time. His exemplary life is an epitome of courage and resoluteness. It is an inspiration for all in contemporary times. He was an icon transcending time, space, boundaries, narrowness and fragmentation, said Professor Kumool Abbi.

Ever fresh and invigorating, his eternal vibrant lyrical mellifluous bani reverberates and continues to guide the path to millions, teaching them to live a life of moral fortitude, faith, service, righteousness and bravery.

In the year 1699 Guru Gobind Singh formed the institution of the Khalsa. The order of the Khalsa was an egalitarian one. Guru Gobind Singhji’s pluralistic philosophy encompassed the acceptance of diverse religious identities advocating religious harmony. He wrote ‘recognize the human race as one….’ His role of life summarised in his own words ‘The preceptor lord has sent me for the promotion of Dharma. Seize defeat and knock the tyrants and evil doers down’ He fought fourteen wars against his oppressors and tyrants, his goal being to ensure religious freedom.

He is credited with finalising the (manuscript of Guru Granth Sahib) and declaring it to be the ultimate Guru for the Sikhs. It is his vision which has given a distinct identity to the Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh’s metaphysical sublime and exquisite poetry has been immortalised in his composition Dasam Granth reflected in Jaap Sahib, Chandi Di Vaar, Tav Prasad savaiye, and Benti Chaupai among others. He wrote in Punjabi, Arabic, Braj Bhasa, Sanskrit and Persian. Remembering the Lord, reciting His name while performing our worldly duties, and selfless service to humanity without prejudice and with love is the only way to enrich our lives.