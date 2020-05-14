Guru Parampara offers obeisance to the lineage of preceptors who have handed down the spiritual tradition to posterity from the hoary past. It is held that Lord Narayana instructed the Vedas to Brahma and is the primordial guru. The Vedas are ‘apaurusheya,’ meaning that they are not the work of any human being.

Adi Sankara is believed to be an avatar of Siva and Vyasa of Vishnu and the heritage has been propagated and fostered by the line of sterling disciples who have been instructed and inspired by them. To impress the importance of scriptural study under the guidance of a preceptor, Adi Sankara is held to have sought Govindapada as his acharya. Likewise, during their avatars, Rama and Krishna also underwent Gurukula vasa to foster this tradition. That the Guru is on a par with God and has the power to confer enlightenment on a deserving disciple is exemplified in the life of Adi Sankara, pointed out Sri Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The circumstances leading to the composition of Totaka Ashtakam by one of Adi Sankara’s disciples named Giri who was considered dull by others establishes the subtle benefits of the acharya’s grace.

Giri was very devoted to his guru. Once, when Adi Sankara was about to begin his class Giri was late as he was washing clothes. The others became restless when they were asked to wait for Giri. Sensing their pride in their proficiency of sastra knowledge and to humble them, Adi Sankara instantly blessed Giri. Giri came from the river banks singing the wonderful Totaka Ashtakam in verses replete with poetic excellences that capture the various facets of Guru Bhakti Bhava in the disciple who seeks the feet of the guru. Giri became Totakacharya and the others were rid of their pride.