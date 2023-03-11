Guidelines for a good life

March 11, 2023 04:38 am | Updated March 10, 2023 06:39 pm IST

Elders tender certain guidelines for our good life such as: 1. Nurture of cows — scriptures say cow is the most sacred one. It has been a custom traditionally followed in most of the temples, including Srirangam, the first of 108 divyadesams, to station a cow in the early morning before the shrine. It is believed God sees the cow first once the main doors of sanctum sanctorum are open. This is called Viswaroopa seva. Helping the cause of nurturing cows is sure to yield benefits. 2. Maintenance of rivers — Goddess Andal says Thooya Peruneer yamunai thuraivan – by keeping the rivers clean and free from pollution, the sustenance of our life is ensured. In Srirangam temple, for the daily rituals, water is fetched from the river Cauvery as it is considered both pure and sacred. 3. Conservation of forest — We have to grow more trees and preserve the forest for ecological balance. By contracting our demands, which are the root cause of felling trees, we can save. 4. An apostle says Nalla padhathal manai vazhvar — There should be harmony, understanding and cooperation among the members of a family for peaceful coexistence. 5. Women should be placed in the highest esteem. They should not shed tears. It is equally emphasised that women should not make others shed tears. In both cases, Goddess Mahalakshmi will leave their house. 6. We have to love and safeguard our country, known for the righteousness fostered and handed down to us by various good people.

Andal says Uyyumaru Enni-Aaru refers to ways and means and also the number six. Following the above six paths, our future generations may prosper well, said Sri Parasara Badribhattar Swamy in a discourse.