Guidance of noble men

February 27, 2024 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

Ordinary human beings may not be able to understand fully well the qualities of God. Sri Muralidhara Swamigal said in a discourse that the good deeds, devotion and penance performed by a human being over various births make him born a pious personality (Mahan). Only such great people can reveal God’s qualities. Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita that the man of knowledge finds refuge in Him at the end of many births, realising that “Vasudeva” is all. It is hard to find such great-souled persons (Bahoonam Janmanamanthe — Bhagavad Gita Chapter VII-19).

Sage Valmiki, a hunter by profession, became an ascetic with sage Narada’s blessings. Valmiki could not even pronounce the name “Rama” properly. As the hunter chanted fast “Mara, Mara” in succession, it sounded “Rama Rama”, and he was freed from his past inglorious life. It is said that sage Bhrugu Maharshi was born as Valmiki to write Sri Ramayanam.

For Nirguna Brahmam (Brahmam beyond time and space), the syllable “OM” is prefixed. The syllable need not be used for Saguna Brahmam (Brahmam with qualities and gunas). Rama is just a two-letter word, and it is called “Tharaka mantra”, which signifies retrieving a person from the sea of samsara.

So many noble and pious men like Azhwars and Nayanmars, Sri Adi Sankara, Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya were born in this world to uplift the ordinary people.

