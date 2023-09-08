Gugga’s blessings

September 08, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

A day after Janmashtami, devotees celebrate Gugga Navami. The popular folk and religious festival observed across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, among other States, reflects the syncretic and fluid traditions of our country, where Gugga is worshipped by people of different sects and religions, Kumool Abbi said in a lecture.

Devotees pray to Gugga, the snake God, for health, for procreation and for protection. Gugga Navami is observed on the ninth day of Krishna Paksha in Bhardapad month according to the Amavasyant calendar, and usually falls on the day after celebrating Krishna’s avatar. Gugga, who is venerated as Guggaji by Hindus, and Gugga pir or Gugga zahir pir by Muslims, was a Rajput prince, born to Queen Bacchal and King Jewar of the Agnivamsa lineage of the Chauhan clan of Rajputs. He is believed to have possessed divine powers to control poisonous snakes and is therefore specially worshipped for this healing power, apart from alleviation from various other ailments. His birth was a result of the divine blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, after Bacchal Devi undertook severe penance. She received the medicinal guggal fruit, after which the divine child was named.

The celebration of Gugga Navami begins on the day of Rakhi and continues for nine days during which time devotees undertake a pilgrimage to the Gugga medi village in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The garudas (snake charmers and poison removers) carry the standard of Guggapir to Hanumangarh. Devotional songs called pir ke sole are sung by the guggamandlis and prayers take place in Gugga’s shrines called marhis. The Gugga Navami culminates with the recitation of kathas which narrate his miraculous birth, his marriage, his death, and revelation after death. He revealed himself after death at Gugga medi, Gugahaal, Ampur, and Radaur.