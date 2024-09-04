Gugga, the healer

Subaltern gods have a powerful reach across regions and religions, and Gugga was one such, said Prof. Kumool Abbi. Venerated as Guggaji by Hindus and Gugga pir or Gugga Zahir Pir by Muslims, Gugga was a Rajput prince, the son of King Jewar and Queen Bacchal of the Agnivamsa clan of the Rajputs. Riding a blue horse and holding blue and yellow flags, he is believed to possess divine powers to control poisonous snakes. He is specially worshipped for his protective and healing powers. Mothers pray to him to cure their sick child and those yearning for offspring pray to him with complete faith in his powers.

Gugga’s birth is believed to be the divine blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, who granted a boon to Bacchal Devi after she undertook severe penance. She was gifted a medicinal guggal fruit, and Gugga was named after it. Gugga Naumi is a popular folk, religious festival celebrated by north Indians everywhere. The festival reflects the syncretic and fluid traditions of India where he is worshipped by people of various religions and sects. The celebration of Gugga Naumi begins on the day of Rakhi and continues for nine days beginning with pilgrimages to Gugga medi village in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The Garaudas (snake charmers and poison suckers) carry the chahadi (standard) of Guggapir to Hanumangarh. Devotional songs called pir ke sole are sung by the gugga mandlis, prayers and fairs take place in Gugga’s shrines called marhis dotted across the villages in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and elsewhere, reflecting Gugga’s affinity with the subalterns. The festival culminates with the recitation of kathas which narrate the parables of Gugga’s miraculous birth, his miraculous powers, his marriage, his death and his revelation after death at Guggamedi, Gugahaal, Amupur and Radaur. The katha is recited, seeking his blessings, protection, security and benevolence.

