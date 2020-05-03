Grief too deep

Having ensured that Rama, Lakshmana and Sita were proceeding to Chitrakuta, Sumantra returns with a heavy heart to a desolate Ayodhya. Parting with near and dear ones can cause untold grief and Valmiki captures the pathos of the situation with accuracy and realism, pointed out Swami Paramasukananda in a discourse. Grief does not spare anyone and takes its toll on all from the greatest to the simplest in an impartial manner. Could there have been anyone more fortunate and blessed than Dasaratha who was specially selected by the Supreme Lord to be His father during Rama avatar? This scion of the Ikshvaku clan was also reputed for his righteous reign and extraordinary valour.

But now Dasaratha bewails the lot that has befallen on Rama, Sita and Lakshmana who did not in any way deserve the hardships of forest life. He is immersed deep in the ocean of grief and as he struggles to cope with this, he is eager to hear their parting message from Sumantra. Rama offers His respects and obeisance to all. He asks His father to abide by dharma and show concern for Kausalya. Rama asks Kausalya to be patient and forgiving towards the sorrowing king. Kaikeyi is asked to give up ahamkara. Bharata should not disrespect Dasaratha.

Then Sumantra conveys the message of enraged Lakshmana which is a frank and open accusation of his father. In great anger, he disowns his father. He reiterates that Rama alone is his father, mother, kinsman, brother. Dasaratha heartily welcomes Lakshmana’s words. They give solace to him who is caught in a helpless position. He is glad that Lakshmana has the greatest regard for the very Supreme Being. What better privilege could anyone expect than to be able to constantly remain in devoted service to the Lord?