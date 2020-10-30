Greatness of Tirumaalai

The traditional belief that in Kali Yuga, the chanting of the sacred names of the Lord is sure to lead one out of samsara is a common refrain in the hymns of Azhwars. In the hymn Tirumaalai, Tondaradipodi Azhwar begins with explaining the glories and benefits of Nama samkirtana, pointed out Sri A.K. Sundarrajan in a lecture.

This Azhwar’s life is special and unique. Having experienced and served God as one of the Nityasuris in Vaikunta, when he comes to earth he represents the plight of the jivatma struggling to overcome the bondage of samsara. He is initially a staunch devotee engaged in worshipping Lord Ranganatha with flowers and garlands from his garden that he tends and maintains with great dedication and devotion. He then gets drawn to the world for a brief spell when he forgets the Lord. Then he is brought back to God’s fold by His grace. He attains awareness and experience of God. That is why he can talk frankly about the common failings of the jivatma and entreat them to seek God who is compassionate and forgiving and always ready to accept the true devotee.

The very first verse of Tirumaalai reassures the erring jivatma that the troublesome indriyas can be brought under control by chanting His names with faith and devotion. Then, as a chain effect, one’s sins are gradually wiped away, leading to the path to moksha. Henceforth there is no need to fear any hindrance even from Yama. In the next verse, he says he is surprised that jivatmas still continue in the cycle of birth drawn by the attractions of the world. They even strive to attain the worlds like heavens even when it is evident that all such attainments are temporary. Through this hymn, Azhwar is easily able to pass on the joy and overwhelming experience of savouring Lord’s archa form to the jivatma.