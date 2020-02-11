Greatness of Thiruppugazh

Kartikai pengal, the maidens who brought up Lord Muruga, wanted to acquire the ashtamasiddhis (eight extraordinary powers). Lord Siva told them that these were difficult to attain. Ordinary mortals cannot attain the ashtamasiddhis, said R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Saints who have these siddhis, usually do not display them. The eight siddhis are anima, mahima, garima, laghima, praapti, praakaamya, Isitva and vasitva. Anima is the ability to make oneself smaller than an atom. Mahima is the ability to make oneself larger at will. Garima is the ability to increase one’s weight. Laghima, likewise, is the ability to decrease one’s weight at once.

Praapti is the ability to go wherever one pleases, whenever one wishes to. Praakaamya is the ability to obtain anything at will. This includes the ability to exit one’s body and inhabit another. Isitva is the power to create, protect and destroy. Vasitva is the ability to control everything. From a reading of these properties of the eight siddhis, it seems as if none by God Himself can have these siddhis. But there have been saints who have had this power. Thirumoolar, for example, was easily able to leave his body and enter another’s.

Arunagirinatha says that if one reads Thiruppugazh, which he wrote in praise of Lord Muruga, then the ashtamasiddhis will come within one’s reach. He says that if we read the Thiruppugazh, we need not fear death. We will not experience sorrow. We need not fear our enemies. Arunagirinatha prays that when Yama, the god of death comes with his rope, to separate the soul from the body, Lord Muruga should appear, with the comforting words “Do not be afraid.” He says that he conquered the three malams and obtained jnana, and then through Muruga’s grace, he sang the Thiruppugazh.