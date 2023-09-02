Greatness of Srimad Bhagavatam

September 02, 2023 04:30 am | Updated September 01, 2023 06:37 pm IST

Srimad Bhagavatam has answers to all our questions about Vedanta. If you compare nectar and Bhagavata Purana, nectar seems insignificant. People bathe in sacred rivers to get rid of their sins. But we just have to drink the nectar called Srimad Bhagavatam, for our sins to be wiped out, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Lord Krishna adores those who listen to a narration of Bhagavata Purana. Pareekshit listened to a narration of Srimad Bhagavatam, and as a result, he attained moksha. The first sloka of Srimad Bhagavatam is a mangala sloka. Obeisance is offered to Lord Krishna, who is the cause of creation, sustenance and dissolution. In Daya Sataka, Vedanta Desika says that during the deluge, cetanas are helpless and due to Daya Devi, the Lord gives the jivatmas bodies, and makes them experience joy or sorrow, according to their karmas. This is so that eventually, they can reach His feet. Such a merciful God gave us the Vedas. The Vedas do more good for us than even our parents, by showing us what is right and what is wrong. Vedas have two segments — poorva mimamsa and uttara mimamsa. Uttara mimamsa shows us how to attain moksha. It is difficult to understand the Vedas, and the Itihasas and Puranas must be studied to comprehend the Vedas. If you want to know about the Supreme Brahman, you have to turn to the uttara mimamsa. Srimad Bhagavatam helps us understand Vedantic truths. The One who is praised in the Vedas is the One who is praised in Srimad Bhagavatam.

Gayatri mantra has 24 aksharas. Valmiki’s Ramayana has 24,000 slokas. One akshara of the Gayatri occurs at the beginning of each set of 1,000 verses in the Ramayana. The God who is praised in Gayatri mantra and in the Ramayana, is the One praised in Srimad Bhagavatam.

