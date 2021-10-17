Greatness of Sri Rudram

Most of us are devoted to God and engage in worship, prayer, dhyana, etc, as part of propitiating Him. But when each one asks himself the true purpose for propitiating God, the answer is best known to him and to God, of course. Generally people being bound to this world, often tend to seek worldly goals from the Lord. These are, of course, necessary to cross this world of samsara. But the Lord is so compassionate towards the ignorant devotee who is sadly missing out on the chance of seeking salvation from Him, pointed out Sri. B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. It is by His grace that the desire for salvation can take root in the devotee.

There is a very astonishing section of the Vedas, Sri Rudram, that teaches man what to seek from God and also ask for forgiveness of sins. It is a powerful mantra in the Taittiriya Samhita that is in the Krishna Yajur Veda. Sri Rudram is the fifth Prasna placed carefully in the central and fourth kanda. Namakam and Chamakam are the fifth and seventh chapters in this section and herein the Vedas pay homage to Siva, the supreme deity in Saivism and extol His omnipresence, omnipotence and omniscience. The Namakam enumerates the various epithets and names of Rudra. The Chamakam asks for fulfilment of wishes that encompass all the requirements of all beings in all walks of life. In this list is also included Moksha or salvation which is subtly shown to be the ultimate requirement over all else which are ephemeral.

Appayya Dikshitar in his Siva Ashtottara praises the Lord as “Apavarga Pradayakaya Namaha.” This means one who is capable of granting the highest Purushartha Moksha. The Lord is so magnanimous that He is satisfied with even the offer of the simple Tumbha flower and in return grants moksha to one who sincerely wishes it.