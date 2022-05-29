Greatness of Sita

The Vishnu Purana states that whenever the Lord incarnates, the Divine Mother also accompanies by taking a suitable form to enable Him fulfill the purpose of His avatar. So, when Rama takes a human form she is born as Sita and stands by Him in all His endeavours.

In a discourse, Sri A.K. Sundarrajan drew attention to the interpretations of the acharyas in our tradition who are overwhelmed by her exceptional qualities, especially her boundless compassion towards all jivatmas without exception. It is a fact that but for her recommendations to the Lord, the jivatmas who are by nature susceptible to innumerable faults can never be redeemed. Though she undergoes untold sufferings at the hands of the rakshasis in Asoka Vana, she is merciful and kind to them. She spontaneously grants total protection to them and allays their fears when they hear about Trijata’s dream that anticipates the fall of Ravana and Rama’s victory. It is not a mere verbal assurance. After the fall of Ravana, Hanuman asks Sita for permission to kill the rakshasis who had tormented her ruthlessly during her captivity. She calmly dissuades Hanuman from such an act by explaining that after all they only did their duty and obeyed their master Ravana. Moreover, she tells him that no one is really free of faults. She thus protects the rakshasis as promised.

Her subservience to Rama at all times is striking. She complies with Rama when He sends her to the forest to allay public criticism though she is pregnant. She says she wishes to stay with the rishis since they are pure in heart. Rama orders Lakshmana to leave Sita in Valmiki’s ashram. Finally, in accordance with Rama's wishes to prove her chastity to all, she invokes Mother Earth who takes her into her fold in the most astonishing manner in the presence of the people of Ayodhya giving no room for any doubt.