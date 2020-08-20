Greatness of prapatti

20 August 2020 01:09 IST

In Kali Yuga with its attendant evil effects, it is difficult to practise Bhakti yoga as a means to moksha. So azhwars and acharyas have shown that people can opt for prapatti or saranagati that is a sure means to get released from samsara, pointed out Sri Asuri Madhavachariar in a discourse.

Nammazhwar propitiates Lord Venkateswara who is always resplendent with Goddess Sri and in the famous hymn ‘Akalakillen Irayumenru Alarmelmangai Uraimarbha’ and seeks asylum under His feet, offering his entire being unconditionally to Him. Inspired by Azhwar’s example, many Vaishnava acharyas, such as Nathamuni, Alavandar and Ramanuja have sought prapatti as a means to be steeped in the Lord’s infinite auspicious qualities with the goal of attaining moksha. Ramanuja, in the Saranagati Gadya, propitiates Lord Ranganatha and His consort and is granted moksha at the end of his life. Out of compassion for the entire humanity, Ramanuja asks for release from samsara for all jivatmas who seek surrender at His feet under the acharya’s guidance.

Vedanta Desika has explained in great detail the efficacy of prapatti that is the essence of Ramanuja’s Saranagati Gadya. Prapatti is the act of seeking the feet of Sriman Narayana for protection against the evils of samsara. The desire to seek moksha arises in one through the grace of God and the guru and also owing to one’s past samskaras. The acharya explains to the jivatma about his true nature and how owing to the effects of karma, he is a ‘baddha jiva’ in this world. There is no need to continue in samsara since the indwelling atma in each one is inherently divine and immortal. The acharya entrusts the jivatma into the Lord’s care. The jivatma for his part accepts his helplessness and with full faith in the Lord promises to abide by His laws and the sastras and also to refrain from acts that are not acceptable to Him.

