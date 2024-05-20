Greatness of Nammazhwar

In Vaishnavism, when one says Koil it is understood to refer to Srirangam, and Tiumalai would refer to Tiruvengadam, Similarly, the word Azhwar by itself is held to refer to Nammazhwar, who is celebrated as the chief among the Vaishnavite saints, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

His contribution to bringing the scriptures home to the layman is unparalleled, which is why he towers over the others. Saints and seers have celebrated Nammazhwar as the embodiment of the Vaishnavite preceptors. While Nammazhwar himself is equated as the atma, all the other Azhwars constitute different parts of the body.

Nammazhwar is known as Vedam seidha maran, since he brought the four vedas, originally in Sanskrit, to the Tamils as Prabhandams. The essence of the Rig Veda is Tiru Viruttam, Yajur Veda is Tiru Asriiyam, Sama Veda is rendered as Truvaimozhi and Adharvana Veda is presented as Periya Tiruvandathi.

Born in the Tamil month of Vaikasi under the Visakam star, he churned his tongue in order to distil the vedas and present them to bhaktas, just as how Perumal churned the milky ocean to bring up the nectar of immortality to the devas. Like the four-faced Brahma, who gave the Sanskrit Vedas to the world, Nammazhwar too is hailed as four-faced, since he rendered the Vedas in four attributes: he envisioned himself as a man, as a female, as a mother and as a best friend.

He is revered as the satari, placed at the feet of the deity in temples. While all the other Azhwars travelled to various divya desams (holy sites of Vaishnavites), and composed hymns on the same, Nammazhwar never ventured beyond the tamarind tree in Alwarthirunagari, the place of his birth. The deities of 36 divya desams appeared before him and received the dedication from Nammazhwar.

