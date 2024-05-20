GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Greatness of Nammazhwar

Updated - May 20, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 05:24 am IST

In Vaishnavism, when one says Koil it is understood to refer to Srirangam, and Tiumalai would refer to Tiruvengadam, Similarly, the word Azhwar by itself is held to refer to Nammazhwar, who is celebrated as the chief among the Vaishnavite saints, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

His contribution to bringing the scriptures home to the layman is unparalleled, which is why he towers over the others. Saints and seers have celebrated Nammazhwar as the embodiment of the Vaishnavite preceptors. While Nammazhwar himself is equated as the atma, all the other Azhwars constitute different parts of the body.

Nammazhwar is known as Vedam seidha maran, since he brought the four vedas, originally in Sanskrit, to the Tamils as Prabhandams. The essence of the Rig Veda is Tiru Viruttam, Yajur Veda is Tiru Asriiyam, Sama Veda is rendered as Truvaimozhi and Adharvana Veda is presented as Periya Tiruvandathi.

Born in the Tamil month of Vaikasi under the Visakam star, he churned his tongue in order to distil the vedas and present them to bhaktas, just as how Perumal churned the milky ocean to bring up the nectar of immortality to the devas. Like the four-faced Brahma, who gave the Sanskrit Vedas to the world, Nammazhwar too is hailed as four-faced, since he rendered the Vedas in four attributes: he envisioned himself as a man, as a female, as a mother and as a best friend.

He is revered as the satari, placed at the feet of the deity in temples. While all the other Azhwars travelled to various divya desams (holy sites of Vaishnavites), and composed hymns on the same, Nammazhwar never ventured beyond the tamarind tree in Alwarthirunagari, the place of his birth. The deities of 36 divya desams appeared before him and received the dedication from Nammazhwar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.