Greatness of Bhagavatham 

October 02, 2023 04:27 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

In this Kaliyuga, it is said that the extent of devotion and dedication will be less compared to the previous three yugas. Forecasting this, sage Vyasa had classified the Vedas and created various Puranas and the Mahabharata for the sake of people. Still, Vedavyasa was not complacent.

Sage Naradha told Vedavyasa that the greatness and qualities of Lord Krishna were not elaborately written in the Mahabharata. So, the sage Vedavyasa decided to devote an exclusive work and was satisfied only after completing Srimad Bhagavatham.

Thirukkudandhai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse that Srimad Bhagavatham tells more about Bhagavan — the Lord (Bhagavatha: idham Bhagavan). The term Bhagavan is derived from the word “Bhagam“, which denotes six qualities: jnana, sakthi, balam, iswaryam, veeryam and tejas.

Jnana — who knows all — past, present and future; Sakthi — who possesses all powers and performs even the impossible; balam — who holds the universe through His resolution; iswaryam — who has the divine faculties of omnipotence and omnipresence; veeryam — who has all valour and who never changes; and tejas — who does not seek the help of others and who has the divine lustre.

Lord Narayana possessed all these six qualities and hence called Bhagavan (Krishnasthu Bhagavan Swayam).

It is also called as Bhagavatham because it is read and enjoyed by great bhagavathas (devotees of the Lord). It contains 12 major chapters, 332 subchapters and 18,000 verses.

In the tree of Vedas, Srimad Bhagavatham is a fruit that contains the sweet pulp of moksha.

The mangala sloka, starting with “Janmadhyasya“, praises the Lord’s great qualities and is considered equal to Gayatri Mantra.