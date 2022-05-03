Greatness evident in childhood

The signs of greatness were evident in Vaishnava Acharya Parasara Bhatta, even when he was a child, said Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan, in a discourse. He used to crawl to the Srirangam temple as an infant. So pleased was Lord Ranganatha, that He instructed His priests that they were not to trouble the baby. The baby could stay for as long as he wanted, and go home when he chose. Ranganatha and Goddess Ranganayaki would tie a cloth hammock to two pillars outside the sanctum sanctorum, and rock the baby Parasara to sleep.

At the appropriate time, Parasara Bhatta was sent to a pathasala, to study the Vedas. But the next day, when his father Kooratazhvan came to the Srirangam temple, he found Bhatta playing inside. When questioned, Bhatta replied that whatever had been taught the previous day was being repeated the next day. That was the usual method of instruction, to enable students to commit the Vedas to memory. But Bhatta was no ordinary child. He was an eka santha grahi. That meant that whatever he heard once was enough for him to hold it in his memory forever. Kooratazhvan himself then undertook the task of teaching his son.

In those days, it was common for scholars to engage in debate, and a scholar named Sarvajna came to Srirangam to debate with Ramanujacharya’s disciples. Parasara Bhatta approached him with a fistful of sand and said, “How much sand do I have in my hand?” Sarvajna had no answer, for who can count grains of sand? When he said he did not know, Parasara Bhatta replied, “You just had to say that I had a fistful of sand. If you can’t even give such a simple reply, can you defeat Ramanujacharya’s disciples in a debate?” Saravajna was stunned by the little boy’s smartness and left Srirangam, not daring to argue with Ramanuja’s disciples.