Gratitude to parents

March 06, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The sacrifices that parents make for their children can never be wholly described. Aitareya Brahmana points out why such a description is difficult, said Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse.

Aitareya Brahmana first talks of what the earth, fire and water do for us. The earth gives us the food we need to sustain ourselves. Can we ever repay her for what she gives us? Fire is essential for cooking our food. Can we repay the fire for this? We need water to bathe, to quench our thirst, etc. Can we repay water for its many uses? The answer to all the above questions is a ‘no’. Now, place the benefits that these three elements give us, on one plate of a balance, and on the other, place all the things our parents do for us. The plate that holds what our parents do for us will tip downwards, showing the magnitude of what they do for us.

The Vedas say that a man’s lifespan is 100 years. Even if we take 100 births, and live for 100 years in each birth, we cannot repay our parents for their affection. The least we can do is to look after them when they are alive, and then do the prescribed rituals for them after they have departed from this world. In fact, rituals such as tarpana, shraadha and mahalaya paksha are observed keeping in mind all our ancestors. This is the only way we can show our gratitude to our ancestors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.