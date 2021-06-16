Govindaraja seen as Rama

In his Perumal Thirumozhi, Kulasekhara Azhvar praises the Govindaraja shrine in Chidambaram as Thillai Thiruchitrakootam, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. He describes Ayodhya as a city surrounded by huge walls. Rama is born in the Surya kula, and He shines brightly in this illustrious family. He describes Rama as a great warrior — ‘veeran.’ Rama’s valour is evident in the Ramayana, and Vedanta Desika who wrote Raghuveera Gadyam, praises Rama with the words, ‘Jaya, jaya Mahaveera.’

Kulasekhara Azhvar describes Rama’s eyes being red-hued, like lotuses. Rama looks like a dark cloud. Clouds can sometimes disappoint us, for when we expect them to give us rain, they move away. But the cloud that is Rama does not let us down. Parasara Bhatta, in his Rangaraja Stava, a work in praise of Lord Rangaraja of Srirangam, says Lord Rangaraja resembles a rain-bearing cloud. So dark in colour is He. The ornaments He is adorned with give out a variety of colours, so that it seems as if one is beholding a rainbow.

Where there are rain-giving clouds, there is lightning. What is the lightning in the case of this cloud known as Rangaraja? It is the Goddess residing in His chest who shines like lightning. The Lord of Thillai Thiruchitrakootam is described as ‘Thani mudalvan’ — the unparalleled, unequalled, unsurpassed One, the Supreme One, with all auspicious qualities. Kulasekhara Azhvar sings of Rama’s killing of Tataka and His protection of Viswamitra’s yaga. It is the same Rama who accomplished all this who resides in Thillai Thiruchitrakootam. Rama who bent Siva’s bow and married the large eyed Sita resides in Thillai Thiruchitrakootam. The feet of those who have surrendered to Him, serve as Kulasekhara Azhvar’s refuge.