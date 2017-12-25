Gopis yearn for Krishna

It is held that once, the Gopas do not approve of the Gopis’ constant yearning for Krishna and keep them in isolation under their stern custody. The Gopis however, continue to be engrossed in Krishna and never for a moment swerve from thoughts about Him. The Lord has no personal enemies but is upset when His bhaktas are harmed, pointed out Sri M.V. Anantapadmanabhachariar in a discourse.

He then shows his anger and reacts to such wrong done to His bhaktas by promptly taking the offenders to task. In this case, He causes a drought situation in Ayarpadi. At that time, the elders recall the practice that had been in vogue, when the maidens would observe the Kanyaka Vrata for a month to invoke rains and prosperity. They advise that the Gopis be allowed to observe the vow to alleviate the situation. This means that the Gopis would have to go to the Yamuna in the early morning for ablutions and follow a life of strict discipline, during the whole month. Since there could be no better escort than Krishna for the maidens during their daily trek to the river, the Gopas entrust the task to Him. Andal makes this vrata the main theme of the Tiruppavai songs. The vrata symbolises a disciplined way of life that helps one to turn away from worldly enjoyments and comforts and to instill the desire to seek oneness with Krishna and of being permitted to serve Him at all times. Bhagavat Apachara, wrong done to the Lord, is less severe in His eyes, while Bhagavata Apachara is not tolerated. Sita realises that she is guilty of both Bhagavat Apachara and Bhagavata Apachara. She had disobeyed Rama and had spoken harsh words to Lakshmana. In the case of Durvasa, the sage is made to learn the hard way that the Lord’s dharma makes Him subservient to His devotees.