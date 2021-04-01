Goodness of Good Friday

01 April 2021 22:27 IST

Good Friday, the remembrance day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, is highly significant. For Christians, it is the day when the Son of God was nailed on the cross to redeem humanity from curse and sin. The crucifixion of Jesus was foretold by the prophets in the Old Testament. “But he was wounded for our transgression, He was bruised for our iniquities.” - Isaiah 53:5.

The Bible also says, “God sending his own son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh” - Romans 8:3.

God loves sinner and hates sin. But the wage of sin is death, says the Law of Moses. What the law could not do, Jesus did and paved the way for salvation.

Lord Jesus taught forgiveness even to his enemies. His own disciple Judas betrayed him. The trusted Peter too denied him thrice and he was forgiven when he wept in repentance. The crown on his head, the thorns on his brow, the lashes on his back and the nails in his hands and feet, brought no retaliation from Jesus. His stretched hands on the cross still beacons his preaching: “Come unto me; I will give you rest.”

Suffering temptations, trials and even death are part of Christianity. Saint Augustine says, God had one son on earth without sin, but never without suffering.

Jesus said, “Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me” - St. Mark 8:34

Jesus rose from death on the third day, Sunday, that is celebrated as Easter Day.

The resurrection gives a message that any stone laid at the sepulchers to hinder the truth could be rolled away.

T. Prabhakara Rao