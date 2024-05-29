The coexistence of good and bad qualities is inherent in all human beings. Not all will ever be with either good or bad alone. Lanka Sri Jeyaraj said in a discourse that a person is called righteous when his good qualities outnumber the bad ones, and vice versa, a person is called impious. We should not allow evil attributes to develop and dominate in us.

Dhritharashtra’s wife, Gandhari, possessed all qualities and kept her eyes closed for her husband’s sake. But on hearing the news of Kunthi Devi giving birth to a child, she became nervous and thought she could not give birth to a son yet. She became impatient and jealous. Parimel Azhagar explains jealousy as a person who cannot tolerate seeing the progress, development, and prosperity of others.

Thiruvalluvar says the Goddess of good fortune (Mahalakshmi) cannot bear the sight of envious people, whom she will return over to her elder sister, the Goddess of misfortune (Moodevi) — (Avvithu Azhukkaru-Kural 167).

Karna was known for his charitable qualities. Duryodhana decided to plunge into war, relying only on Karna. But he refused to participate in the war as long as the grandsire Bishma donned the role of generalissimo.

Duryodhana was known for all evil qualities. He would never eat his meals more than once and leave the refuse, but he would partake in meals with Karna. He had not suspected Karna of playing the dice game with his wife, Banumathi. So deep and unshaken was his faith in Karna. Duryodhana clasped Karna to his bosom.