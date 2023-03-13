Good and bad company

March 13, 2023 04:11 am | Updated March 12, 2023 04:45 pm IST

God in His human form, like Rama and Krishna, followed great gurus like Vashishta, Valmiki and Sandipini for the enrichment of life in order to show an example to us. God has also sent various sages and Acharyas time and again for common people to benefit. Sri Manavala Mamunigal was a great Acharya and he was considered to be a reincarnation of Adhisesha. The Acharya has authored Upadesa Rathna Malai for our sakes. In the 69th sloka, he explains the benefits of maintaining conviviality with pious people. In the next sloka, the Acharya dwells in detail over the malevolent effects of endearing with bad elements.

It’s as important to seek the advice of pious people as it is to stay away from iniquitous clans. In a basket of fruits, if even one is rotten, it will ruin the other fruits and the foul smell emanating from it will spoil the surrounding atmosphere. Similarly, when a person is caught in the company of bad people, all his good qualities will be subdued and he may turn into an evil-doer. Just as how we are choosy about selecting only the good things we need in our life, we have to be selective about choosing only good people. Sri Pillai Lokachariar says in the Mumukshuppadi 116th sutra that we have to leave all who are against securing the blessings of God.

Sri Prasara Badribhattar Swamy said in a discourse that if we are entrapped with a bad group, our connection with good people, godly deeds and the means to attain salvation will be cut off. If we develop with the bhagavadhas or pious people, we inculcate in ourselves the concept of “Seshathvam” — that we are His subjects and find ways to seek the ultimate Moksha.