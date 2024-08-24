God’s protective ring

There are many ways to learn about God, through epics, puranas and other resources. Equally important as a learning tool is to know how His bhaktas lived, and follow in their footsteps, said Velukkudi Ranganathan in a discourse. While it is an impossible desire to emulate the Lord Himself, mortals can aspire to emulate Nityasuris. Nityasuris are true servitors of the Lord in Vaikuntam; they are not born in this world and have not experienced the joys or sorrows of human life. Vishnu’s five weapons, conch, chakra, mace, bow and sword, symbolising His readiness to attend to a devotee’s call, are also his bhaktas.

The Sudarsana Chakra is a symbol of divine protection to the devout and nothing exemplifies this better than the episode of Ambarisha and sage Durvasa. Sri Hari, being pleased with the unswerving devotion of King Ambarisha, offered him the protection of Sudarsana. When Ambarisha was observing the Dwadasi vow, characterised by breaking of the full day’s fast, sage Durvasa appeared as a guest. Ambarisha requested the sage to partake the meal with him as the hour of breaking the fast was upon them. Durvasa agreed but left for noon day rites at the river. When only a few minutes were left for the Dwadasi to elapse, Ambarisha was caught on the horns of a dilemma as he could not fulfil the dual obligation of Dwadasi vow and feeding his guest first. The king, after consulting learned persons, consumed a small amount of water. Durvasa, who returned forthwith, was angry and set Kritya, a fiend, upon the king. Sudarsana, the Lord’s discus, and Ambarisha’s protector destroyed the fiend and chased Durvasa, who sought refuge with Sri Hari. The Lord advised Durvasa to seek Ambarisha’s pardon. The noble king prayed to Sudarsana to spare the sage.