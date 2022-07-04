God’s grace over fate

All of us are aware that there are certain things beyond our control in our life. For instance, a farmer tills the land, sows seeds with the aim of reaping a good yield for his effort. The result will depend on his hard work no doubt. But there are many factors such as unforeseen natural happenings such as floods or heavy rains that may interfere with the expected yield. There is both human effort and Deivam or fate or external help in every endeavour.

In the Ayodhya Kanda, when Rama faces the exile order instead of the proposed coronation, He attributes this to Deivam, or Ishwara Sankalpa that controls the life of all beings, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse. Deivam here is used to refer to this unseen but powerful force that sways the course of life. It is that which comes unexpectedly. No one can oppose Deivam. Else why should Kaikeyi, who had showered wholehearted love for Him all along, have taken such an antagonistic stance against the coronation? He does not blame her or Dasaratha but shifts the reason to the work of fate or destiny.

But Lakshmana rejects this explanation and says he will not be deluded to believe in destiny as he has more faith in his kshatriya principles. He claims he can change this scenario and foil the attempt of Kaikeyi to secure the kingdom for Bharata. Lakshmana says that it is not right on our part to sit back and allow Deivam to move our life and that every effort to counter its effects is man’s duty. Rama corrects him and says Deivam is not God but it is controlled by God. God is supreme and He is karma phala data, the one who allots the fruits of every being’s individual karma. It is important to abide by dharma in all situations and seek His grace.