Goddess Meenakshi’s grandeur

March 03, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 05:14 am IST

Pathanjali Yoga Sastra speaks of the Aagnya Chakram and Sahasrara Chakram. In between the two there are twelve points called the Dwadasa Sthanam, and their pinnacle is known as Dwadhasantham. Madurai, the abode of Goddess Meenakshi, is called Dwadhasantham. Mukhakavi composed about 500 slokas on the Goddess. In all Saivite temples, rituals are first conducted for Eswara and then for the Goddess. But in Madurai, where God performed 64 miraculous deeds, offerings are first made to the Ambal and then to Sri Sundareswarar.

The apostle Thirugnana Sambhandar was summoned by queen Mangayarkarasi to cure the Pandya king of disease. The apostle applied vibhuthi from the temple, singing hymns, and the king was cured. King Bhojaraja asked the poet Kalidasa whether there could be a flower in another flower. The poet replied that in the divine lotus face of the Goddess, her two eyes were like flowers. The poet composed the Shyamaladhandakam in praise of the Goddess. When we prostrate at Her feet, the divine rays emanating from Her ten fingers pass through the pores of our head and kindle knowledge in us.

Sri Adi Sankarar says in the Soundharya Lahari’s 56th sloka that She removes all hurdles in our life. The Acharya also says that fish would run and hide themselves as they couldn’t challenge the beauty of Goddess Meenakshi’s handsome eyes. It’s said that Saraswathi played her instrument before Meenakshi in Her court. Infatuated, Saraswathi asked how her rendering had been. Goddess Meenakshi’s reply was sweeter and Saraswathi felt humiliated. Sri Thiruneelakandar sang the Anandha Sagara Sthavam praising the Goddess in about 100 slokas, said Brahmasri Vadakudi Sundararama Dhishithar in a discourse.