God, the ultimate refuge

March 30, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST

One of the 12 Azhwars, Sri Kulasekara, is suffixed with the title Perumal and called Kulasekara Perumal. His work Thirumozhi is called Perumal Thirumozhi. Sri Bharathan Swamy said in discourse that the Azhwar emphasised that God alone is the ultimate refuge.

In all verses in the Vth decad, he expressed his helplessness and said he had no other recourse for succour than Lord Narayana.

The Azhwar says:

“ I have no other go if you fail to wipe out my sorrows. Even if a mother pushes her child for disobedience, he will hold her feet crying. So do I.”

“I cling to you like a wife who holds on to her husband irrespective of his attitude. Like citizens expect their king to save them as their only protector, I look upon you.”

“I am like a patient who still loves his surgeon for curing illness despite piercing with sharp instruments and causing pain.”

“A bird that slept on a ship’s mast when it started, woke up in the mid-sea and tried to search for the shore. Seeing nowhere near, it returned to the mast. I am like that bird.”

“Like all rivers confluence in the ocean, you are my final destination. Even if it does not rain, the standing crops will look upon the sky to pour and give relief. I yearn for your divine grace.”

Those who recite this Vth decad will not go to hell, will not have rebirth and will derive His blessings.

