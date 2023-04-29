God, the ultimate refuge

April 29, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST

The knowledge of understanding that God is the Supreme Being who alone can liberate and worshipping Him will yield us the greatest treasure of salvation is known in scriptures as jnanath moksha: If we fail to understand this, we will be in the turmoil of the sea of samsara — Ajnanath samsara: Through ajnana we commit various sins and mistakes. Saints and savants say that mere folding of our hands ( Anjali) before Him symbolises that nothing is possible without Him as not even a blade of grass will move without His resolve and we have no other resort except Him and it is called Aakinchanyam. Kulasekarazhwar says that a bird was sleeping on top of a ship when it started from the shore. In the midsea it was criss-crossing directionless and finding nowhere the land surface returned back to the ship. We are like the bird. In the Ramayana, sage Vishwamithra cautioned Sri Rama not to be squeamish because she was of the wrong sex and not to scruple to kill the monster Thataka . Metaphorically the slaying of Thataka was linked to dispelling our ignorance, the gashing of Subhahu to destroying our sins and the letting off Mareecha to pardoning us, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi swamy in a discourse.

Swamy Vedhantha Desika says in his praise, ‘If you start protecting us, who else can stop, and if you stop to protect who else can save‘. ( Twayi-rakshathi-rakshakai: kimanyai:) Like a cow licking its just-born calf and removing all the impurities from its body, God removes all our sins.

Our ignorance is dispelled, sins are destroyed and we are extended the pardon when we surrender at the divine feet of God.