God is just one call away

December 31, 2022 05:57 am | Updated December 30, 2022 08:57 pm IST

Often, when we are in distress, we feel completely alone and alienated in this world and assume, wrongly, that there is no one to help us. We cannot be more wrong. God, the one who is the primordial one, is always there for us. He is just one call away. One needs to look no further than Gajendra Moksham to realise that God comes rushing when his bhakta calls for help, said Dhamal Perundevi in a lecture.

In his previous janma, Gajendra was Indhradhyumna, a pious king. When Agastya visited him, Indhradhyumna was meditating on God but the sage, mistaking the same for insult, cursed him to be reborn as an elephant. In the same forest where Gajendra roamed, there resided a gandharva, cursed to be born as a crocodile in a stream. When Gajendra came to the stream, the crocodile quickly grabbed Gajendra’s legs as the only way to reverse the curse.

Reposing full faith in God, Gajendra called out, “ Adi moolame, anadha rakshaka’ (Oh primordial one, protector of the defenceless). So confident was Gajendra of response to his distress call, that he plucked a lotus, to offer it to God, who came rushing on Garuda. Such was the speed of His wish to reach Gajendra that the vahana seemed slow. Getting off from Garuda, He held him with one hand, the Chakra in another, keeping His third free to accept Gajendra’s lotus and the fourth reposing in blessing. Narayna Bhatadri says vayu vegam and mano vegam are the fastest in the world, but God’s karunya (quick response) vegam is unparalleled. He lifted Gajendra’s trunk and said, “Come with Me.” Vedantika Desika says, “Gajendra was dragged by four limbs of the crocodile, but we are dragged in eight different directions by the crocodile called human frailties, save us with Your ashtabhujam prabhatye.” By calling out to Him all the obstacles we face will fade away.