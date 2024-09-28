ADVERTISEMENT

God is impartial

Published - September 28, 2024 05:09 am IST

God has no partiality between celestials, ogres, demons, devils, or human beings. He does not stipulate that only some groups will be granted moksha and not others. He will be pleased with those who are sincerely devoted to Him irrespective of who they are and what race they belong to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Damodara Dikshitar said in a discourse that submitting oneself to God is a kind of devotion known as “Atma Nivedanam”. Growing a good plant takes time, energy, and effort, while weeds and grass grow by themselves without any effort. The path that people choose should be righteous so that they may derive the blessings of God and reach Him. If people pray to fulfil a desire, it may be called the beginning stage or the first step of devotion. The ultimate goal should be to leave everything at His feet as He knows better.

However dexterous or intelligent a thief may be, he will still leave a trail of evidence, which is sufficient for the probing authorities. Though the demon Hiranyakasipu had all types of boons so as not to be killed, the Lord superseded them to don the manifestation of Narasimha fit enough to be out of the ambit of the conditional demands of the demon.

Even after slaying Prahlada’s father, Hiranyakasipu, the Lord’s fury did not subside. Brahma, the God of creation, asked the child devotee Prahlada that he alone could calm down the Lord. Prahlada pleaded and prayed for the welfare of all.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US