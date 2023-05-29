Glory of Srirangam

May 29, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST

As far as material benefits are concerned, the more we derive pleasure, the more we become averse to them over a period of time. But in the case of divine ecstasy, the more we enjoy, the more we become elated. Except Sri Vaikuntam, all the places in the universe are mixed with comforts and sorrows. It is said that only in Sri Vaikuntam can we ever enjoy divine bliss without a tinge of heartache.

Pleased with the ferocious penance of Brahma, the God of creation, Lord Narayana manifested in the form of Archa as Sri Ranganatha with Ranga Vimanam, and the abode of the Lord, Srirangam, is called Bhuloka Vaikuntam. Brahmandapuranam describes the glory of Lord Ranganatha in 10 chapters. “Aadhyam Proktham Swayam Vyaktham Ranga Vimanam”.

God also resides in Archa form in our pooja room, however small it may be, with the same amount of happiness as in Paramapadham, Srirangam and Thiruvenkatamalai, Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar Swamy said in a discourse.

Thondaradipodiazhwar says in ‘Thirumalai’ that chanting the name of Lord Ranga will clear off our sins and will prevent us from entering hell. The great acharya, Sri Parasara Bhattar, says on our behalf that Lord Narayana suffered a lot to save the elephant Gajendra from the clutches of one crocodile but, “I am caught by five crocodiles in the form of the sensual faculties. Oh Lord Ranganatha! I do not know how much you would suffer to save me.”

It is said that, as holy as the Ganges, the river Cauvery embraces both sides of the temple and washes the divine feet of the Lord everyday. It is good to take a dip in that river to cleanse our sins.