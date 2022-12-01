Glory of Sri Bhagavad Gita

December 01, 2022 04:13 am | Updated November 30, 2022 09:13 pm IST

The abode of Lord Vishnu is Vaikunta and that spiritual world is free from illusion. This material world that we live in is quite opposite and full of illusions. Ornithologists say birds are constantly fearful and fear is a strong emotion. We are facing fearful hurdles like birds. Our vision, compassion and mood should be Lord-conscious to weed out the fears. A person who studies Gita even for a short period, who takes just a drop of Ganga water and who worships Lord Krishna even a little time, will not have the fear of Yama — the God of death.

Sugarcane juice is heated and boiled and we get sweetened jaggery. The source of a fruit is tree, but the fruit is sweeter. The Gita is sweeter than its source the Mahabharatha. It came from the lips of Lord Krishna. The Bhagavad Gita contains 18 chapters. The first six dealing with karma yoga — connecting to Krishna through activities. The last six dealing with jnana yoga — connecting to Him by knowledge. The remaining six chapters are called bhakthi yoga.

Anything that is important and supreme is well protected. Krishna bhakthi is valuable and so bhakthi yoga is well protected between the doors of karma yoga and jnana yoga. A big ocean liner, when its engine switched off is pulled by a small boat. Similarly we are towed away by the small worldly pleasures. We have to chant the names of Lord Krishna and keep our spiritual engine on. The Bhagavad Gita is our life manual. The general myth of postponing to the later part of our life should be given up because the time of old age is painful, senses melting, faculties failing and not supporting us. We have to start learning the Gita from a very young age to achieve the ultimate bliss, said Sri Amarnath Prabhu in a discourse.