Glory of Lord Muruga

April 06, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

The scriptures say that there are two major types of disease — internal disease and external disease. External disease refers to the discomfort to our mortal coil, that is, the physical body. Internal disease refers to the destiny of our soul having to be born and to die repeatedly, which is caused by previous deeds.

Saint Arunagiri Nadhar was suffering from a dreadful disease and with the blessings of Lord Muruga, he had overcome it. The saint composed various hymns on the Lord such as Kandhar Alankaram, Vel Virutham, Mayil Virutham, Seval Virutham, Anubhoothi, Thiruvaguppugal. The prosody of his hymns is of a very high standard and is in a mellifluous language. The saint classified the Thiruvaguppugal into three divisions as Seer padha vagupu, Devendra sanga vagupu and Vel vagupu. In the last division, he sang about 16 hymns.

The saint says that worshipping Lord Muruga and His divine weapon, the Vel, will remedy all our diseases and will yield peace and happiness. It is said that the holy symbol of the Vel is given to Lord Muruga by Goddess Parasakthi, embedding all Her spiritual powers in it. The holy Vel is not only powerful but also gives us victory in all spheres of our life. The saint says in the Thiruppugazh that the Vel destroys our sinful deeds (oozh vinai).

The credit of carrying and preaching the Thiruppugazh all over the world goes to Sri Sachidhananda Swamigal, an ardent devotee of Lord Muruga, Smt. Vasuki Manoharan said in a discourse. Sri Sachidhananda Swamigal restructured some verses and defined a method of recitation in the hymns of Vel Vaguppugal called ‘Vel Maaral’.

Recitation of the Kandha Sashti Kavacham and Kandha Guru Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga will alleviate not only our disease but also our fears.