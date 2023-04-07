Glory of Jesus

April 07, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

On the Vatican, high above, is one symbol — the Cross — that brings together all the peoples of this world. Our Christian forefathers had a choice of many symbols, but they chose the Cross. It’s a visible symbol in millions of homes, and worn on a chain by Christians and clergy alike. Today, it is an ornamental symbol, dangling as a pendant even among partygoers. However, the cross in the times of Jesus Christ was an instrument of death. The Cross was chosen to call to our remembrance that Jesus had a purpose, a mission, in allowing Himself to be crucified, said Reverend W.J. Samuel in a lecture.

That a Messiah will come into the world was prophesied hundreds of years before Christ was born. Isaiah 53 gives a wonderful account of the prophecies on Christ. The Old Testament records 60 prophesies of the Messiah who was to come and all these prophesies were fulfilled in one person. Jesus walked dusty roads, climbed mountains and hills to preach and pray. His hands reached out to bless and heal; his words were of love and compassion. The Bible says the promised Messiah “came unto His own, but His own received Him not”. The cries of “Hosanna, Blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord” changed to “Crucify Him” within three days. Pilate, who was judging Jesus, said, ”I find no fault in Him at all” and yet allowed Him to be taken away to be crucified. This Cross was bearing the Son of God who had come on a Mission. In John 10:10, He says, ”I have come that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” The abundant life is a life that is close to God and in obedience to His will.

Jesus always taught that sins of others against us are small in comparison to our sins against God. So, before we ask God to forgive us, we need to forgive those who have sinned against us. To hold a grudge is one of the greatest impediments to love and that is why Jesus said, “Father, forgive them.”