Glory of Divya Prabhandham

Published - August 23, 2024 04:52 am IST

Thirukkudandhai Sri Venkatesh highlighted the glory of Divya Prabhandham in a discourse. He cited five reasons. Divya Prabhandham is considered the quintessence of the Vedas (Dravida Veda sagaram). Acharya Sri Vedantha Desika says that the purport of the Vedas, which we cannot easily understand, can be discerned with Divya Prabhandham. When people of other languages also transliterate and recite, rendering and understanding the meaning is more accessible for those whose mother tongue is Tamil.

Scriptures say the worship of the Lord is in five forms. Para refers to the Lord in Sri Vaikunta. People can worship only after reaching Sri Vaikunta. Vyuha, which refers to the Lord residing in the Milky Ocean. Only celestials and maharshis can go there. Vibhava denotes His manifestation as Srirama and Sri Krishna. We were not fortunate enough to have been born during that time. Antaryami — God resides in the heart of every one of us. He can be realised through deep devotion. It may not be possible for ordinary people to exercise the same. Archa — worship of God in temples and houses is called the archa form. It is the easiest way of deriving His blessings. The divine power of God is the same in all temples and homes. Divya Prabhandham helps us worship the omnipotent God.

The poems of Azhwars guide us and support the performance of daily poojas. There are certain restrictions for learning the Vedas, but no conditions stipulated for learning Divya Prabhandham.

