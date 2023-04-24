April 24, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST

Vedanta Desika, in his Mei Viratha Manmiyam, describes the scene in Sri Vaikuntha and the glories of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, said T.N. Aravamudachariar in a discourse. In Sri Vaikuntha, Lord Narayana is with His Consorts — Sri Devi, Bhoomi Devi and Neela Devi. He is resplendent with the six qualities of jnana, sakti, bala, aiswarya, veerya and tejas. The Nityasuris are happy in His company. The One praised by the Vedas reclines on the serpent Adi Sesha. He is the One who protects this world. This Supreme One is the One who is in Hastigiri, says Brahma. Brahma says that his sins have been destroyed because of this.

None can describe the beauty of the Lord, not even the thousand-tongued serpent Adi Sesha. Desika with all humility, therefore, presents his description of Lord Varadaraja as that of Brahma. Lord Varadaraja appeared with His Consorts Sri Devi and Bhooma Devi for the sake of those who had bhakti towards Him. He reminds one of a male swan with two female birds with it. He looks like a mountain with rivers flowing down it. He looks like a male elephant, with two females as its partners. He looks like the Sun, who again has two companions — brilliance and shadow. He is like a tree with two creepers clinging to it. He is like the subtle dharma, which has a connection to both srutis and smritis.

The Lord is the eye of the Vedas. He is like a cloud in showering His mercy. His patience matches that of the earth, which holds no grudge against those who dig the ground and hurt her. One can give such examples to show the greatness of His qualities. But such comparisons do not do justice to His immeasurable qualities. The conclusion is that His auspicious qualities are beyond count and beyond comparison. There is none equal or superior to Him.