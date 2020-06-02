02 June 2020 22:26 IST

Sage Saunaka, in his Vishnu Dharma, tells King Sataneeka about different types of daana. We usually tend to give away things we do not need, and then we are very happy that we have done a daana. But giving away what we do not need is not daana. We should give to others what we like. But apart from material objects that are given away, daana can be of other types too. Saunaka talks of Saraswathi daana. This means we must impart to others the knowledge we possess. While it could be worldly knowledge, it is more meritorious to teach people about the Supreme One and about Acharyas, said Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse.

Andal, while talking about daana in Her Thiruppavai, speaks of ‘ayam,’ and ‘pichai.’ Both mean daana. If that were so, then why is She using both words? Because each refers to a different kind of daana. Ayam can be taken to refer to enlightening a person about the Paramatma. Pichai can be taken to mean telling a person about the greatness of Acharyas. In his Kanninun Siruthambu, Madhurakavi Azhvar talks only about his Acharya — Nammazhvar.

It is more important to talk about Acharyas than about the Lord. If we talk of the greatness of Lord Narayana, people will listen willingly. But when we talk about Acharyas, they will question why they should listen to a mortal being extolled. They assume that because an Acharya is a human being like them, he is not any different from them. So, getting them to listen to the glories of Acharyas becomes essential. That is why Madhurakavi Azhvar says that he will speak of the greatness of Nammazhvar, so that his words are heard in all eight directions. If we point out to people how, despite being mortals, Acharyas conquered their ego and their senses, then people will be motivated to emulate them.

