Gita’s gift to humanity

The Bhagavad Gita, poetically described as the “Song of God,” opens with the line, dharma-kṣhetre kuru-kṣhetre, which literally translates as the land of dharma, Kurukshetra. But, the true import of the teachings of the Gita is embedded in the more profound significance of the Sanskrit words and their placement. If you intermingle the words from the line above and place them as kṣhetre - kṣhetre dharma kuru, it now reads as from field to field perform your dharma or your bounden duty. Execute honestly and diligently your specific role in life unique to you — be that of a student, a householder, a business person, a politician, a teacher, a mediaperson, or whatever. Action is the very insignia of life, says the Gita. No human can remain without acting in the world. But how one chooses to act in their particular field makes or mars an individual, a family, a society, a nation, and ultimately the world, said Swami Mitrananda and Avanti Kundalia in a discourse.

The gift of the Bhagavad Gita to humanity is its step-by-step instructions on the right action, the unparalleled blueprint of Karma Yoga, that will lead to personal fulfilment and collective prosperity culminating in self-realisation, which is the ultimate goal of every human, as per Sanatana Dharma.

The essence of Karma Yoga is highlighted in verse 47 of Chapter 2, Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalaheturbhurma Te Sangostvakarmani. Perform your duty wholeheartedly without any attachment to what comes out of it. Drop the debilitating angst of “What is in it for me?” For example, when a doctor sees a severely ill patient, his first concern should be to put his expertise to use and diagnose the problem and help the patient recover, not focus on how much business he can make out of this medical case.