Gita shows you how to let go

July 15, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The Bhagavad Gita, a conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, is a compilation of practical life techniques, which, if consciously practised, ensure a prosperous life imbued with an inner peace that is ever-constantly inching forward toward the ultimate goal of human incarnation — self-realisation.

Try vocalising the word Gita backward continuously. It begins to sound like “Tyagi.” “Tyag” in Sanskrit means renunciation, letting go. This non-attachment — not of and to objects and beings themselves, but in the attitude harboured towards them — is one of the many vital teachings embedded within the Gita, said Avanti Kundalia in a discourse.

The vice of possessiveness and differentiation is highlighted in the opening verse of the Gita itself, casting an ominous shadow of what is to follow, as it were. The blind king Dhritarashtra, who is hopelessly attached to his sons and a usurped throne, asks his minister Sanjaya to relay what is happening between his sons and Pandu’s sons on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Dhṛitarāśhtra uvācha: — māmakāḥ pāṇḍavāśhchaiva kimakurvata sañjaya.

This all-devouring sentiment of mama — ‘my’ ness creates the most significant impediments to personal and global development. It causes rifts between people — it separates and disempowers them. As Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says, “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.”

The first thing humanity would have to renounce is this relentless distinction between mine and yours. Worse still, is the mine is better than yours mentality. It is important to foster love and reverence for each other’s identity, while adopting the policy of live and let live, without encroaching on each other’s freedom. The world is bountiful enough for all to live prosperously.