Gita relevant always

11 August 2020 20:44 IST

The Bhagavad Gita talks of yoga. One of the meanings of the word yoga, is ‘yoke.’ Yoga is what yokes the jivatma to the Paramatma. In other words, it takes the jivatma close to the Paramatma. Yoga also involves thyaga. But what is this thyaga in the context of yoga? To attain something good, we have to give up something. In the case of yoga as spoken of in the Gita, it means that we give up attachment to the fruits of our actions. This is called sattvika thyaga. Although the whole of the Gita indicates to us this fundamental principle of non-attachment to results, it is spelt out crystal clear in verse 66 of chapter 18, said V. Sowmyanarayanan in a discourse.

The Lord has already explained to Arjuna the three yogas — karma, jnana and bhakti. He now says while following these paths, one should do so in the spirit of sattvika thyaga. One should not see oneself as the doer. We should see the Lord as our refuge, as the doer of actions. Doing the work assigned to us properly is yoga. Having a balanced mind is also yoga.

The Kaurava-Pandava war is about to begin, but at that crucial moment, Arjuna throws down his arms, and refuses to fight. He says that at the sight of his relatives on the opposite side, his limbs have become weak; his mouth has become dry; his body shivers; there is horripilation; his skin burns; he is unable to stand; his mind is confused. Arjuna does not want to fight his own kin. He says he does not want victory, or the kingdom. The Lord points out to Arjuna what his duty is.

Advertising

Advertising

While we may not be in the same situation as Arjuna, still, there are many moral questions that do arise in our minds from time to time, and the Bhagavad Gita has answers to all these questions. It has relevance for all times.