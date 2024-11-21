Gita, practical code for life

Teachings embodied in the Bhagavad Gita possess eternal value and are universal in their applicability. This is the only philosophical work that enjoys the most comprehensive currency. It is the eternal beacon for mankind. It is in strict conformity with the Vedic teachings. It tells a faithful devotee to do his ordained duties and is a practical code for man’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navalpakkam Sri Vasudevachariar said in a discourse that several commentaries are written on the Gita. Saint Ramnuja has written a brilliant commentary, drawing inspiration from Sri Alavandar’s crisp work. Lord Krishna is considered as Sri Ramanuja. The term “anuja“ in Sanskrit means younger brother and the Lord was the younger brother of Bala Rama. So, the Lord Himself appeared as Sri Ramanuja to write a commentary on His teachings. Swamy Vedanta Desika, inspired by Sri Ramanuja’s commentary, has written “Tatparya Chandrika “ — an explanatory work on the Gita. About a 100 commentaries were available during Sri Vedanta Desika’s time (about 750 years ago), and the Acharya wrote his work after analysing these commentaries.

The Lord chose to be born as Sri Rama to King Dasaratha to tread the path of righteousness because the king had never told a lie in his lifetime, as he came from the lineage of Harischandra.

God chose to be born as the son of Vasudeva because Vasudeva promised the demon king Kamsa to spare the life of Vasudeva’s wife Devaki, for which he promised to hand the children born to them to Kamsa. Vasudeva started giving one by one the children only to be slain by Kamsa. Lord thought it was but befitting to be born to such a noble soul, Vasudeva (who had kept his promise), to create Sri Bhagavad Gita containing the model code of righteous principles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.