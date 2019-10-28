Gita is a sastra

The Gita is more a sastra than a grantha, say the wise. It is spoken by the very Lord Himself, and His promise that one need not doubt His protection if only he surrenders at His feet, has continued to guide countless jivatmas to understand the value of human birth and strive to get liberated, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

In one of the dhyana slokas prefaced to the Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata is compared to a lotus that has bloomed on the waters of the poesy of Vyasa, the son of Parasara. Its stamens are the narratives that extol the glory of the Lord. The extraordinary fragrance is the message that the Gita propagates, and this can easily drive away the doshas of Kali Yuga. The generations of people who have been studying, debating and discoursing on it are compared to the bee that extracts the honey from it. It is no wonder that the text is treasured by great acharyas, thinkers, philosophers, etc.

Adi Sankara hails the Bhagavad Gita as an epitome of the essentials of the whole Vedic teaching. A knowledge of its teaching leads to the realisation of all human aspirations. Under the pretext of relieving Arjuna’s delusion, the Lord has explained the nature of the self and of the Supreme Brahman and also the paths of karma, jnana and bhakti, which are the means for attaining the highest spiritual fulfillment. This alone can clear the confusion caused by misplaced ideas about duty and righteousness.

Samsara is full of problems. One who is born has to face death and during his lifetime lives in dread of old age, disease, etc. Like the waters of the sacred Ganga that have the power to purify the sins of those who have a dip in it, study of the Gita has the sanctifying power to cleanse one of the dirt of samsara itself.