Gift of appreciation

Valmiki’s Sundara Kanda is devoted to Hanuman’s search for Sita in Lanka and the success of his mission is a prelude to the fall of Ravana. Vedanta Desika in his ‘Raghu Veera Gadya’ has captured the essence of the entire episode in a single Gadya. While all the salient aspects of Hanuman’s accomplishments are highlighted synoptically, the poet also conveys the emotional response of the divine couple who feel indebted to him for all his invaluable service, pointed out Damal Sri Ramakrishnan and Srimati Perundevi in a discourse. It is no mean feat that Hanuman has accomplished. He has gate crashed into Lanka, a city well protected by the surrounding vast seas that no enemy can even dream to enter. When the rakshasas think that by setting fire to his tail they can torment him, Hanuman effortlessly turns the tables on them and instead sets Lanka ablaze.

He gives new life and hope to Sita when he hands over Rama’s signet ring and also brings the same hope and cheer to Rama by handing over Sita’s Chudamani to Him. Rama is overwhelmed by Hanuman’s help and does not know how to reward him adequately. So beholden is He that He spontaneously embraces Hanuman as a gesture of gratitude. Vedanta Desika sees this act of embrace as Rama’s gift of His Sarvatva to Hanuman, indeed a rare privilege not granted easily by the Lord. It leaves an everlasting imprint on Hanuman. It is said that when Rama avatar is over and Rama leaves for Vaikunta he grants moksha to all in Ayodhya. But Hanuman is so devoted to Rama that he wishes to stay on earth and chant Rama Nama incessantly. Another reason pointed out is the fact that Hanuman does not want to give up his body that has been sanctified by Rama’s embrace. He cherishes the divine couple etched in his heart forever.

