Tamiraparani pushkaram next month

For those, who are familiar with the Pushkaram concept, it will be of interest to know that the event is happening next month and the river this time is Tamiraparani. A celestial event happening once in 144 years, it signifies the annual transit or Jupiter to the next zodiac sign. On October 11, the planet (Guru of the Tamil almanac) will move from Tula rasi to Vrichikam. As the transit happens at midnight, the event will be marked with special rituals the next morning, October 12. People take a dip in the river with the festival and the rituals associated happening over a period of ten days.

With each transit, Planet Guru moves from one river to another. Thus, his abode shifts from the Cauvery to Tamiraparani. The Cauvery pushkaram was celebrated last year with lakhs of people thronging the ghats at Tiruchi, Tiruvaiyaru, Aduturai and Mayiladuturai in the Thanjavur belt. Tirunelveli being the focal point this time, ghats are being prepared at Kurukkuthurai, Papanasam, etc., so that devotees can gather and have the bath on October 12, when the festival begins. Rituals will take place (September 30-October 11) at the Tula Ghat, Mayiladuturai, to see off the Pushkaram from the Cauvery.

Last year with little rain, water had to be filled on the river bed so that people were not disappointed and the event could be conducted. Thanks to copious rain the rivers are in spate and Tamiraparani is no exception. The State Government is making arrangements, including special trains, to celebrate the river festival. Kurukkuturai will be the place, where math heads and spiritual leaders of Tamil Nadu, including Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swami, head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam, will gather to conduct the festival.

The flag will go up on October 12, marking the beginning of the 10-day festival. Different homams will take place on all the days under the leadership of Chidambaram Tyagappa Dikshitar and Sivarama Dikshitar and the guidance of Sengalipuram Sundararama Vajpayee. The zodiac signs (raasi) impacted by the Jupiter transit this year are said to be Mesham, Midunam, Kanni, Vrichikam, Danur and Meenam. Besides rituals, charity is recommended. For details contact 9840053289 and 9444279696.