Getting out of samsara

The Vedas are the source of esoteric knowledge that goes beyond the empirical. As they extol this expansive and infinite universe and creation, they draw attention to the creator who controls this in all aspects. Likewise, a jivatma’s identity in the context of creation is also explained and the ways and means to get out of the bondage of samsara are also shown.

In the Gita, Krishna states that He is the subject matter of the Vedas and that He alone is to be sought. Krishna also reiterates the truth of the jivatma’s basic problem and shows the way out of it as well, pointed out Sri O.R. Devanathan in a discourse.

Human birth is a rare gift and should not be squandered away, say all texts on faith, religion and philosophy. But many are the goals life offers a jivatma. Sastras classify these as the Purusharthas, comprising acquisition of wealth, fulfilment of desires, practising righteous living and upholding moral values in life and attaining salvation, the ultimate goal. A jivatma’s senses, mind and experiences are easily drawn to the variety and richness of life and these become a deterrent in his pursuit of the ultimate goal, salvation, a goal that is very hard to attain.

Nammazhwar’s hymns capture the philosophy of the Upanishads in Tamil and hence are known as the Tamil Veda. He sees God as the essence of Transcendence, Truth, Knowledge and Bliss and as full of auspicious qualities and attributes.

The relationship of the jivatma as a distinct entity existing eternally along with God as a part of His body, sarira, always controlled and subservient to Him, is clearly expounded. He clears the jivatma’s misconceptions arising from partial understanding of his situation in life. The means of redemption for the jivatma is by devotion and absolute surrender to the will of the Lord.