Andal marvels at Lord Krishna’s love for cows. While jnanis seek Him, Krishna Himself is glad to be with cows. What is so special about these cows? It is said that one should do one’s duties, and have vairagya, and bhakti towards Him. Only then it is possible to get His daya. The cows did not even know what the requirements were to obtain Krishna’s love. Yet they had His affection. He gave it to them Himself, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. How lucky were these cows!

Pillai Lokacharya says that one must have atma jnana and advesha. Advesha is the trait of not turning away from Him when He approaches us. This is the very least we can do to earn His mercy. The cows might not have sought Him purposefully, but they did not shun His attention, when it came to them. The cow is reverentially called Gomatha. The word ‘gau’ literally means something that walks. But all animals walk. Why speak of only the cow as “matha”? Why do we not say ajamatha for goats or asvamatha for horses? Andal in Her Thiruppavai shows us why cows are so special. She calls them “vallal perum pasukkal” — generous cows. What are they generous with? Their milk, of course. In this respect, they are like Krishna. His generosity knows no bounds. Arjuna had not done any difficult tapas. In what way did he deserve the kind of advice Krishna gave him through the Bhagavad Gita? Krishna thought of none of this, but was charitable towards Arjuna, giving him advice on the battlefield. Krishna and the cows shared a close bond.

One of the verses in the Divya Prabandham says that when Krishna played the flute, the cows would spread their legs, lower their heads, and turn their ears inwards, so that the nectar-like music would remain trapped in their ears and not flow out!