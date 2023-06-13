Garuda’s gesture to Rama

June 13, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

Lord Narayana took the form of a human being in Rama avathar only to establish that whatever difficulties that may arise, the human beings can overcome them and uphold the path of righteousness. He also asked the celestials coming to His aid to hide the celestial form. Garuda was quoted at four places: 1. While transcending down the Lord had entrusted His divine disc and conch with Garuda. 2. When Rama was asked to go to forest, He prostrated at the feet of His mother on departure. His mother told “I tell you the mantra that was told by Vinatha Devi, the mother of Garuda, to her son who started to fetch nectar and the mantra is good character and rational thinking are the shield that will protect a person”. 3. Hanuman, while starting to Lanka, prayed Garuda and wished to go at the speed of Garuda. 4. When Indrajit tied Rama and Lakshmana with Brahmastra, Garuda came over there like a golden mountain to remove the poison.

There was an argument how could Garuda come as such, when Lord Narayana initially passed a stricture to celestials not to come in their original form. Garuda was asked to rush by Jatayu, the son of Garuda’s brother Aruna. When Garuda hesitated, Jatayu told “If Rama developed angry tell that you are sent by me. When Rama was in human form how could he give moksha to me. As a human being he donned the role of Lord Narayana (who alone can give moksha) and now it is not unfair for you to be in your celestial form”.

Garuda was all fears whether Rama would censure him. But the Lord embraced him and extended His happiness, said Smt. Prabha Senesh in a discourse.