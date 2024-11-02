Garuda, the essence of Vedas

Life is always inlaid with happiness and sorrow. One seeks material wealth only to realise one cannot enjoy many things money can buy because one’s health does not permit it. One should not measure happiness by sensory gratification or by the end of one’s worldly troubles; true happiness lies in working towards and attaining liberation. Vaikuntam (constantly being in the presence of Perumal, like the nityasuris) and serving the Lord is true happiness.

How does one attain such a state? Perumal is the paramporul (Supreme Being) but our senses cannot perceive this. We can learn about Him only through the Vedas, and the personification of Vedas is Garuda, said Velukkudi Ranganathan in a discourse.

Referred to as Periya Tiruvadi (as he carries Perumal on his shoulder), Garuda is a devotee, friend, the vehicle, the seat, the dhwaja (flag, meaning whoever comes under it will be offered protection), protective cloak and also serves as a fan. He serves the Lord in every situation, showing bhaktas the way forward to serve Him, who is always fond of His devotees and will not brook anyone treating them with disfavour, as Duryodhana did. When Krishna chose to partake of Vidhura’s hospitality, rather than Duroydhana’s, the Lord stated that as per sastras, one cannot eat in an enemy’s house. The Kaurava prince replied, “There is no enmity between us.” To this, Krishna said, “Not directly. However, you hate the Pandavas, who are my bhaktas. How can I overlook that?” Nammazhwar too says God will protect His devotees. It is Garuda who brings Perumal tirelessly whenever bhaktas call him. It is Vishnu Himself who asked Garuda to be His vehicle. Therefore, devotees should pray to Garuda to receive Perumal’s grace.

