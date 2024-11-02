GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Garuda, the essence of Vedas

Published - November 02, 2024 05:17 am IST

Life is always inlaid with happiness and sorrow. One seeks material wealth only to realise one cannot enjoy many things money can buy because one’s health does not permit it. One should not measure happiness by sensory gratification or by the end of one’s worldly troubles; true happiness lies in working towards and attaining liberation. Vaikuntam (constantly being in the presence of Perumal, like the nityasuris) and serving the Lord is true happiness.

How does one attain such a state? Perumal is the paramporul (Supreme Being) but our senses cannot perceive this. We can learn about Him only through the Vedas, and the personification of Vedas is Garuda, said Velukkudi Ranganathan in a discourse.

Referred to as Periya Tiruvadi (as he carries Perumal on his shoulder), Garuda is a devotee, friend, the vehicle, the seat, the dhwaja (flag, meaning whoever comes under it will be offered protection), protective cloak and also serves as a fan. He serves the Lord in every situation, showing bhaktas the way forward to serve Him, who is always fond of His devotees and will not brook anyone treating them with disfavour, as Duryodhana did. When Krishna chose to partake of Vidhura’s hospitality, rather than Duroydhana’s, the Lord stated that as per sastras, one cannot eat in an enemy’s house. The Kaurava prince replied, “There is no enmity between us.” To this, Krishna said, “Not directly. However, you hate the Pandavas, who are my bhaktas. How can I overlook that?” Nammazhwar too says God will protect His devotees. It is Garuda who brings Perumal tirelessly whenever bhaktas call him. It is Vishnu Himself who asked Garuda to be His vehicle. Therefore, devotees should pray to Garuda to receive Perumal’s grace.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:17 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.