Gandhari’s advice

October 11, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

Dhritarashtra advises Duryodhana to be friendly with the Pandavas, because Arjuna is a dangerous enemy to have. But Duryodhana says that an enemy must be defeated even if this is achieved through deceit, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Duryodhana wants Yudhishthira to be invited for another game of dice, where the stakes will be different. Whoever loses must go to the forest for 12 years, and then spend the 13th year in disguise. If their identity is discovered before the end of the 13th year, then the forest exile must be repeated for another 12 years. Sakuni, will, of course, defeat Yudhishthira through deceitful means. Gandhari warns Dhritarashtra not to yield to Duryodhana’s demands. She reminds him that when she gave birth to Duryodhana, Vidura had predicted that this son of hers would bring disaster to the Kuru clan.

The Pandavas have been pacified and they should be allowed to go, she says. To anger them again would lead to large scale destruction, she warns. Will anyone destroy a dam that has been built to protect a city from floods? If a dangerous fire has been put out, will anyone reignite it? Teasing the Pandavas would be akin to doing these foolish acts, Gandhari argues. Moreover, youngsters, because of lack of experience, may make unreasonable demands. But older people must not heed them. The Sastras are there to guide us. But they can be of use only to a person who has an open mind and is willing to learn from them. Wealth earned through lawful means will benefit successive generations of a family. But wealth earned through adharmic means will destroy the family. However, Dhritarashtra’s love for Duryodhana keeps him from acting in a dharmic way.

